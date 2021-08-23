Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 167 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.78. 9,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,218. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

