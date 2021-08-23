Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 2,683 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 68.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.10. 27,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

