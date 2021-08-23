Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 822 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.63 on Monday, hitting $449.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.