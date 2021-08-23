Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,601,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.07 on Monday, hitting $484.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,995. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.