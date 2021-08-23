Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 14,091 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. 50,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,766. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75.

