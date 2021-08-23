Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. 76,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

