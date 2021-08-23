Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.96. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,191. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

