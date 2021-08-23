Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

