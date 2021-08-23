Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.