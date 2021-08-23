Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.