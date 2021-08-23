Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 49.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.44. 258,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.