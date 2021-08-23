Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.