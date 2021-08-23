Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 69,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

