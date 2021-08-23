Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $5,063,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $13,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

