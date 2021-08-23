Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

