Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

