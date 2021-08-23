Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $479.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

