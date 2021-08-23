Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

