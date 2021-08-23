Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

AXON stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.84. 4,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -172.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

