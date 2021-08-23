Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.76 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

