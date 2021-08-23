Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 8.6% Higher

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. 2,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The company has a market cap of $883.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
