Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 8.6% Higher

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. 2,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $883.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

