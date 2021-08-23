Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,596 shares.The stock last traded at $52.74 and had previously closed at $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Kirby alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.