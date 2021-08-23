KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of KLA worth $247,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.15. 6,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.