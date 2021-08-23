KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.55 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $22.72 or 0.00045806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $176.87 million and $22.55 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

