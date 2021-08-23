Klaytn Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.53 billion and $111.36 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00661448 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,652,987,046 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,915,744 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

