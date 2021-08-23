KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 476,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 476,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 7,715,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

