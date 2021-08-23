KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial accounts for about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Gates Industrial worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $18,101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.21. 466,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

