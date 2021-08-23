KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 143,060 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,060 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 5.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 118,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

