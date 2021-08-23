KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,834,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

