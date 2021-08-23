KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.