KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $58.54. 16,206,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

