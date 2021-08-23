KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 4.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,268,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,369. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

