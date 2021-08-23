KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

