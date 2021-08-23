KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 114,679 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,679 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

