KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

