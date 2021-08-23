Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,670.18

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,670.18 and $353.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.