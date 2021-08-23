Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys C$23,048.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.36 per share, with a total value of C$23,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,386,383.68.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

GUD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.37. 243,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

