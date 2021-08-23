KOK (KOK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $248.92 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.