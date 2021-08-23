Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Down 6%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

KNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

