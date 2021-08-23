Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

