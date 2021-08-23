Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$2.45 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Kontrol Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.