Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$2.45 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.
Kontrol Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.
About Kontrol Technologies
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.