KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 1,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.