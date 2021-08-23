Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 1.5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 305,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

