Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 1.5%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 305,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.
KRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.
Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.