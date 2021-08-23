Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.01% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $71,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,946 shares of company stock worth $3,564,392 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.