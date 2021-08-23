Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

KUBTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $98.09 on Monday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

