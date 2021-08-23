Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
KUBTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $98.09 on Monday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
