Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $72.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

