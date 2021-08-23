Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 19,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 685,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.