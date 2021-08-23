Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $329.71 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $329.71 or 0.00667012 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $209.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

