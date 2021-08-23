Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

