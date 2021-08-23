Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

LABP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $533.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

